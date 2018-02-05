My Home | Family Grow

Is your family growing? One of the most important things to consider when looking for a new home as a young family is making sure there is room to GROW! When building with Mayberry Homes, the options are endless, however, most often, your budget is not.

The most functional features don’t always have to break the bank.

Choose a larger garage, a 3-car garage with a separate door gives plenty of room for bikes and outdoor toys.

Select a floorplan with the flexibility to add bedrooms while not taking away from living space.

With a Mayberry Home, most of our layouts have guest rooms to ensure enough space for Nana when she comes to visit! A mudroom with the convenience of a “drop zone” and bench seat, perfect for schoolbags and coats, we really have thought of everything! As a parent, your time is valuable, don’t get stuck worrying about replacing, repairing and remodeling your home, build new, choose the floorplan that fits YOUR life plan, worry less, warranties and maintenance already included with each new Mayberry Home!

