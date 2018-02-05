MSU Interim President on the Larry Nassar Scandal: “As we begin to heal, let us do so together”

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University Interim President John Engler released a memo Monday afternoon to explain policies and practices put in place to make sure the Spartan Community cooperates properly to multiple investigations following the Larry Nassar scandal.

“I know that all of Spartan Nation grieves for what has happened at the hands of an evil perpetrator. But the courage we have seen from the young women who brought his crimes to light has been inspiring to us all. You have my full commitment that I will do everything in my power to fix the broken systems that allowed this to happen.”

Engler goes on to say that MSU is currently subject to many government investigations, including a U.S. Department of Education Clery Act compliance review, National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) request for information regarding potential violations of NCAA legislation, Michigan House of Representatives request and inquiry for records, U.S. Senate request for information, U.S. House of Representatives request for information and Michigan Attorney General investigation into the handling of the Larry Nassar matter and related incidents.

“I want to reaffirm that the policy of MSU is to cooperate with these inquiries as well as any other related inquiries or investigations. If you are contacted by the Office of the General Counsel for assistance in responding to any such inquiry, you are expected to provide full assistance and give that request your prompt attention. You are also instructed to preserve any and all documents, records, or electronically stored information that relate to these inquiries.”

Enger reaffirms that anyone who works for Michigan State should “exercise the utmost caution not to dispose of any document, record, or electronically stored information that could reasonably be relevant to the pending inquiries or any other investigation that involves allegations of sexual abuse or misconduct.”

He ends the memo saying, “As we begin to heal, let us do so together. These are likely the most difficult times ever faced by MSU, but I believe tough times develop great leaders. We can emerge stronger and as better people. As we’ve come to know and love a great phrase that says so much to us all these days, I truly believe “Spartans Will.”