Judge adds another 40 years to Nassar’s sentences: “You will spend the rest of your life in prison”

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – After hearing victim impact statements from 65 women over the course of two days, Larry Nassar was sentenced in the third and final case against him.

During a hearing Monday morning, Eaton County Circuit Court Judge Janice Cunningham handed the former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor another sentence of at least 40 years to 125 years.

Nassar admitted to sexually abusing young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment in two counties.

Judge Cunningham said the “depth of tragedy” Nassar has caused, is “incomprehensible,” adding that even though he pleaded guilty to three sexual assault charges in this case alone, she’s still not convinced that he truly understands what he did, was wrong.

“You have lived an idolized life, you were a prominent doctor in our society, you were a member of an Olympic team. You have been pampered and lived a high-class lifestyle,” Judge Cunningham said. “And now, the result will be spending the rest of your life in a small prison cell. I am sure that is unthinkable to you.”

Cunningham went on to say that there is “absolutely no question” that our society “must be protected from Larry Nassar.”

She further cemented the fact that the 54-year-old father of three will spend the rest of his life behind bars for using his position as a doctor to abuse young women and girls.

“You are a doctor, you took an oath to do no harm and you have harmed over 256 women and that is beyond comprehension,” Judge Cunningham said.

In 2017, Nassar pleaded guilty to three first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in Eaton County.

Those charges are related to the patients he saw at Twistars Gymnastics Club in Dimondale.

And while the focus of his sentencing in Eaton County was for the abuse that took place at the gym, women came from all over to speak up about it.

“The conduct of the defendant has robbed these girls and women of one of the most truly important human qualities, trust,” Judge Cunningham said. “The depth and the tragedy is incomprehensible. It spans the country and the world. It has impacted women, children and families of variant ages.”

Since allegations of abuse by Nassar surfaced in Sept. of 2016, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, who brought the charges, said Nassar was a master manipulator who was more than just a doctor.

“He was Larry, he was their friend, a family friend,” Assistant Attorney General, Angela Povilaitis said. “This grown, adult man took sexual pleasure in the humiliation and exploitation of those young girls and teenagers. As Rachael Denhollander told you on Friday, not only did he commit those depraved acts of penetration, but he liked it.”

Before the once famed gymnastics doctor once again learned his fate, had the chance to speak himself.

“The words expressed by everyone that has spoken, including the parents have impacted me to my innermost core,” Nassar said. “With that being said, I understand and acknowledge that it pales in comparison to the pain, trauma and emotions that you all are feeling. It’s impossible to convey the depth and breadth of how sorry I am to each and everyone involved. The visions of your testimonies will forever be present in my thoughts.”

Nassar’s sentence will be served concurrently with his sentence in Ingham County, which is 40 to 175 years.

But, before he even gets to that, Nassar has to serve 60-years in federal prison for admitting to possessing child pornography.

To date, more than 260 women have reported abuse by Nassar to law enforcement.

Some of those women were in the courtroom this morning to witness Nassar’s final sentencing.