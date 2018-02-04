Nassar to be sentenced in Eaton County Monday

CHARLOTTE, MI (Mich.) WLNS – Larry Nassar will be sentenced in the third and final criminal case against him in Eaton County on Monday.

This comes after the former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor heard victim impact statements from more than 60 women over two days in Eaton County court.

On Friday, Randall Margraves, the father of three victims of Nassar, tried to attack the former doctor after hearing two of his daughters speak.

Eaton County Circuit Court Judge Janice Cunningham will issue Nassar’s sentence on three first-degree criminal sexual assault charges related to patients he treated at Twistars Gymnastics Club in Dimondale.

Several of the gymnasts who trained at Twistars said they became to know Nassar because the club’s owner, John Geddert, required all female gymnasts to see him for treatment.

He faces a minimum of 25 to 40 years in prison.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office said more than 260 women and girls have reported abuse by Nassar to law enforcement.

The world heard from more than 150 of those women during Nassar’s seven day sentencing hearing in Ingham County, where he was sentenced to 40 to 175 years on seven sexual assault charges.

The former doctor has already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for admitting to possessing child pornography.

The 54-year-old will have to serve his federal sentence before he can serve any of his state sentences.

6 News will be in the courtroom Monday morning. Be sure to stay with us for the very latest.