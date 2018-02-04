MSU Faculty moving ahead with taking no confidence vote in board of trustees

EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Faculty members at Michigan State University overwhelmingly approved a plan on Saturday, to take a vote of no confidence in the MSU Board of Trustees.

The move comes in response to the board’s decision to appoint former Governor John Engler as the university’s interim-president.

The vote of no confidence will take place at the next meeting of the Faculty Senate.

Right now, work is underway to schedule an emergency faculty senate meeting. If it passes, faculty members would call on the MSU Board of Trustees to step down immediately.

According to Robert LaDuca, an MSU professor and associate dean of Lyman Briggs College, in Saturday’s vote, the total number of ballots sent out by email was 2,776.

Of this, 1907 were received with 87 percent of faculty saying they are in favor of holding the no confidence vote. 10 percent voted against the measure and three percent chose not to cast their ballots.

Engler was approved by the board on Wednesday after longtime president Lou Anna K. Simon resigned amid mounting pressure from lawmakers, students, and several board members for MSU’s handling of the Larry Nassar scandal.

MSU Faculty members say the decision to appoint Engler was rushed and several members of the student body agree.

They say Engler lacks academic leadership experience.

Students and faculty were also upset because they feel they weren’t consulted about the choice, which goes against their recent call for transparency from the MSU Board of Trustees.