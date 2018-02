WLNS – Meridian Township Police are asking the public if they have any information on the people pictured above.

The female is a person of interest in a recent larceny at a local business.

The male is a person of interest in an incident that occurred at a gas station in the Towar Gardens area.

If you have any information please contact Ofc. Kristi Lysik at (517) 853-4800, by email at lysik@meridian.mi.us.