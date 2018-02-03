Holt Public Schools offers additional resources for those impacted by Larry Nassar

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – Holt Public Schools is encouraging anyone who may have been sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar, or has been impacted by his actions in some way, to call a dedicated hotline the district set up to help the community cope.

On Friday, Superintendent David Hornak told the community that the district set up more resources to support people who need it.

That includes not only a dedicated hotline, but also an email address.

“If you know someone who has been hurt by Larry Nassar, please encourage them to take advantage of the above resources, reach out to my office,” the letter said.

It also provides numbers for the districts Title IX Coordinators, Athletic Director and Human Resources. The letter, along with those numbers, is attached below.

Through a contract Michigan State University had with the Holt School District, Nassar was able to work with athletes at the school.

One of his victims, Abigail Mealy, said she was abused by the former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor on school property while she was a student at Holt High School.

She shared her story through a victim impact statement to the court during Nassar’s seven day sentencing hearing in Ingham County.

Nassar will serve 60 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

The 54 year-old was also sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison on seven sexual assault charges in Ingham County. He’s set to be sentenced on three sexual assault charges in Eaton County on Monday.

According to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, 265 women have reported abuse by Nassar to law enforcement.

Several of those women gave victim impact statements during his sentencing hearings.

“We cannot stress enough how important it is to show compassion and understanding to all affected,” Hornak said in the letter Friday. “This is the time for learning, assisting, and healing, not for jokes, innuendos, teasing, taunting, or any other unwelcome comments.”

Hornak is also encouraging parents to speak with their child(ren) and encourage them to report any type of violations to school officials.

“We are committed to listening, standing up and supporting our alumna and the students in our district,” Hornak said. “My door is open, and our dedication is stronger than ever to provide the best possible learning experience for each of our students – in a safe and nurturing environment.”