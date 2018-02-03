Fire crews work to determine cause of blaze at local textile business

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Fire officials are working to determine the cause of a fire that happened Saturday morning at Maurer’s Textile Rental Services on the corner of MLK Blvd. and Filley Street.

Authorities from the Lansing Fire Department responded to the call, with assistance from the Lansing Township Fire Department.

According to our photographer on scene, the flames were not visible from the outside.

Fire crews are still on scene.

6 News is working to learn more information and we will update you when we learn more.