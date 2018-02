Meet “Whitney”, our Pet Of The Day today. Whitney is a smaller 2-year-old female cat. She has a beautiful tuxedo coat with shining green eyes. Whitney is very pretty, friendly, gentle and is a super lap cat. Whitney is good with kids, other cats and a mellow dog. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Whitney by contacting Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

