Students rally for change at MSU

Dozens of students rallied at the “Rock” and marched through Michigan State University on Friday to protest recent developments at the school.

The students continue to be upset about the way school officials have handled incidents of sexual assault – particularly at the hands of Larry Nassar. The former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor has been accused of sexually assault patients under the guise of treatment for two decades.

Several victims say they told staffers at the school about the abuse. An attorney for the university says the school was only ever aware of one complaint in 2014, which it handled.

Nassar was eventually fired by the university in 2016, when accusations against Nassar went public.

Nassar eventually pleaded guilty to numerous crimes. His sentencing hearing continued today in Eaton County. He has already been sentenced in Ingham County for sexual assault and in federal court for possession of child pornography.

But students gathered because they’re upset about the conduct of MSU trustees. They say trustees didn’t heed the words of students, lawmakers, and others who called on former president Lou Anna Simon to resign or be fired. Trustees initially supported Simon before she stepped down on January 24th.

Then, after promising to listen to input from students and staff, trustees picked former Michigan Governor John Engler to serve as interim president. Students and staff say they were not consulted before trustees made that decision.