Sparrow Hospital closing St. Lawrence emergency department

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Sparrow Hospital is finishing plans to close the 16-bed emergency department at its St. Lawrence campus on Lansing’s west side.

The emergency department at the St. Lawrence campus will close no sooner than May 1.

Behavioral Health, Hospice and Surgical Services will remain on the St. Lawrence campus.

The hospital says it’s planning to invest in 11 new treatment areas in the emergency room on its main campus rather than maintain redundant services less than two miles away.

Sparrow also plans to open a new 10-bed urgent care across the street from the main campus this spring.