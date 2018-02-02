Parents and therapists say it’s hard to fault father for rushing after Nassar

Karen Gallagher, a therapist with the Wellness Institute of Michigan watched the scene of Randall Margraves rushing toward Nassar and was a bit shocked, but not surprised.

“This is a literal and physical example of his emotional pain. This is how he is expressing that.”

Gallagher says Margraves may have felt several emotions during his time addressing the court, such as anger, confusion, and mistrust.

“It affects the entire family and there’s a sense of guilt, a sense of betrayal,” says Gallagher. “How can this physician who we trusted do this kind of thing.”

Another emotion that may have prompted physical action for Margraves was shame for not being the protective father men work hard to be, especially for their daughters. Margraves has three who say Nassar sexually abused them and so as he sat their looking at Nassar shake his head, he maybe thought the only way to resolve his feelings was to lash out.

“I think for a father and for a male that’s probably true. He’s completely frustrated by this person and he wants him to hurt like he hurt his family.”

Therapists say this outburst also doesn’t mean Mr. Hargraves or his daughters will find their pain suddenly dissipate. Their emotions, along with the now more than 250 victims and their extended family, will feel affected from what Nassar did, for the foreseeable future.