Need a pick for the Big Game? You can trust this one

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Super Bowl is this Sunday and this year we look to a very accurate source to predict the winner.

Four puppies from the Capital Area Humane Society showed 6 News This Morning reporter Veronica Gabriel who they think will win.

The team they chose… The Philadelphia Eagles.

Puppies are, of course, known for their ability to predict the future.

The four predictors, along with their litter mates, are up for adoption today.

Capital Area Humane Society has lots of wonderful cats and dogs looking for homes.

