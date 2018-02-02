Larry Nassar attacked in courtroom

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Randall Margraves, the father of three women who were victims of Larry Nassar, tried to attack the former doctor during his sentencing hearing in Eaton County.

After two of his daughters, Madison Rae and Lauren spoke to the court, Randall asked Judge Janice Cunningham if he could say a couple of words.

He began to swear at Nassar, the Judge Cunningham said he could not swear in court. Randall then asked the judge for five minutes alone in a room with Nassar. When the judge declined, he asked for one minute alone in the room.

When Judge Cunningham declined once again, Randall lunged forward and attempted to attack Nassar.

Deputies in court sprung into action and tackled Randall to the ground. Both Nassar and his attorneys left the courtroom.

You could hear people crying in the gallery as the chaos unfolded in the middle of the courtroom.

Randall was handcuffed and taken into the back.

Angela Povilaitis then told those in the gallery that they are not to act like this in court, adding that she doesn’t want to see any parent getting handcuffed like we just saw.

After a short break, Judge Janice Cunningham addressed the situation.

“I’m sorry that happened, I’m sorry you had to experience it,” Judge Cunningham said.

While she understands how sensitive this situation is, she reminded the court that Nassar is here to be sentenced for the crimes he committed, because that’s what the justice system allows.

“What Mr. Nassar is horrible, it’s unthinkable,” Judge Cunningham said. “We cannot react by using physical violence and assault, against someone who has performed criminal acts.”

This is a developing story.