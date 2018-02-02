Michigan’s official groundhog predicts six more weeks of winter

Happy Groundhog Day!

According to Michigan’s official groundhog the mitten state is in for 6 more weeks of winter.

As legend has it, Michigan’s official groundhog wakes up from her hibernation on February 2nd to get ready for her early morning spotlight.

“Her staff has brought her all sorts of tasty snacks, today she’s been enjoying some banana, peanut, broccoli, all the good stuff. She’s also getting a chance to stretch do a little bit of yoga. She likes to get kind of in that zen moment to predict the weather,” says Woody’s staff member, Beth Baumgartner.

Tradition is that if Woody emerges from her burrow for more than 30 seconds, then Michigan will have an early spring.

If not, well that means were in for six more weeks of winter.

“I’m hoping that she comes out because I like summer,” says Riley Porter.

“More winter because I can ski more,” says Corbin Tenorio.

Last year, Woody predicted the chilly weather would last a little longer.

And this year’s prediction?

Six more weeks of winter.