Man who attacked Nassar apologizes

The man who tried to attack Larry Nassar at his sentencing hearing on Friday apologized for his actions.

Randall Margraves was at the sentencing for Nassar, a former doctor for Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting women and girls under the guise of treatment.

While only Nassar pleaded guilty to handful of charges in Ingham and Eaton counties, officials with the Michigan Attorney General’s office say they are more than 250 people who suffered at the hands of Nassar over the course of two decades.

Margraves three daughters say they’re among the victims.

Randall Margraves says he went to court Friday morning to support his daughters, but that he wasn’t fully aware of what they were going to say until they said it. And Margraves says he heard information he didn’t know before.

“When I head to hear what was said those statements, and I had to look over at Larry Nassar shaking his head, that’s when I lost control,” he said.

After a judge denied his request for “five minutes alone in a locked room” with Nassar, Randall Margraves charged the table where Nassar was sitting.

He was stopped short by several deputies and Nassar’s attorney. He was detained for several hours and led back into the courtroom. Margraves apologized and the judge declined to find Margraves in contempt of court, but there’s still a chance he could face criminal charges.

“I’m not advocating anyone should do that,” he said. “I felt very remorseful, very apologetic. I was embarrassed.”

But Margraves says his daughters are still coping with what Nassar did to them, and he’s still coping with his role in the situation.

“I delivered, unintentionally, my three daughters to a demon who had his own twisted and sick agenda and for his own demented desires,” he said. “Now I have to live with the fact that I failed to protect my daughters.”