GoRedMI focuses attention on heart disease

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – #GO RED MI. What does it mean and why is it important?

Joining 6 News This Morning’s Justin Kree today was Stacy Sawyer, the senior director of communications with the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association.

There are some alarming statistics.

One woman will die from heart disease every 80 seconds.

“Yes, every 80 seconds we lose someone to heart disease, well, woman to heart disease. So today for wear red day, we want everyone to put on their red and start the conversation around heart disease with it being the number one killer of women,” explained Sawyer.

It’s important to not just talk about heart disease and stroke prevention but to dedicate a day to wearing red.

“Lots of times you don’t actually see heart disease. By us putting red on today everyone will see the red throughout the community and start a conversation and talk about heart health for everyone.”

Since both women and men are effected there are steps people can take to reverse these statistics.

“A lot of steps people can take are basically life style changes. Be aware of your numbers. Your cholesterol, your blood pressure, your weight, and talk with your doctor about steps you can take personally improve your heart health.”

Besides wearing red, people in the Capital area can get involved with the good being done by the American Heart Association?

“Well, today for Wear Red Day we want them posting their selfies or group pictures on social media with #goredmi because that will bring the conversation back home. And spread the awareness throughout the world. If you want to get involved in the American Heart Association in general, visit us on Facebook at American Heart Association of Michigan and we’re there all the time.”