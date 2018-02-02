Engler names VP to help him run MSU

The interim president at Michigan State University has named a vice president to help him run his alma mater.

Former Governor John Engler appointed Carol Viventi as Vice President and Special Counsel on Friday afternoon. She starts on Monday.

Viventi, also an MSU grad, serve as deputy director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. She also served as Secretary of the Michigan Senate. In that capacity, according to a press release, she oversaw sexual harassment policy and training for senators and staff members.

She has also served as deputy chief of staff to Engler when he was governor.

Engler was appointed by the MSU Board of Trustees to serve as the interim president on Wednesday. Lou Anna Simon stepped down as president the previous Wednesday (January 24th) after being criticized for her handling of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal.