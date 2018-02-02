DRIVER ALERT: 2 downtown Jackson streets converting to two-way traffic next week

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Get ready for a traffic shift in downtown Jackson.

Weather permitting, the two one-way roadways in downtown Jackson, Louis Glick Highway and Washington Avenue, will be converted to allow for two-way traffic on Monday, Feb. 5.

To complete the two-way conversion, permanent signs have been going up along Washington Avenue and Louis Glick Highway, along with permanent pavement markings.

All work is weather dependent.

Crews will be starting at both intersections, Cooper Street and East Michigan Avenue, and Cooper Street and Washington Avenue, and will continue down Louis Glick Highway and back to Washington Avenue to uncover and activate all of the new signals.

Police will be directing traffic while the signals are being activated.

Construction will resume in the spring to complete the project.