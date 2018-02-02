UPDATE: Attorney General, State Police say MSU has not provided records

Agents from the Michigan Attorney General’s office and Michigan State Police are on campus after they say Michigan State University failed to immediately provide records they were looking for.

“On Saturday, January 27, immediate production of physical items assigned to William Strampel were requested by the Special Counsel,” said a statement from the AG’s office. “This has not occurred.”

The statement is in response to questions about why agents and officers are in two buildings on campus, including the Hannah Administration Building.

Strampel, a former dean at MSU, was Larry Nassar’s boss. Nassar is accused of sexually assaulting female patients over the course of 20 years while working for MSU and USA Gymnastics.

His sentencing hearing continued today in Eaton County. He has already been sentenced in Ingham County for sexual assault and in federal court for possession of child pornography.

ORIGINAL STORY (4:52 p.m.) – At least four agents from the Michigan Attorney General’s office are at the main administration building at Michigan State University.

They’re decked out in jackets that identify them as members of the Attorney General’s office, although the did not tell a 6 News crew specifically why they are there.

However, 6 News broke the news several weeks ago that the Michigan Attorney General’s office planned to investigate MSU because of its handling of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal.

Nassar is accused of sexually assaulting female patients over the course of 20 years while working for MSU and USA Gymnastics.

Several victims say they told staffers at the school about the abuse. An attorney for the university says the school was only ever aware of one complaint in 2014, which it handled.

MSU was criticized by victims, lawmakers, and the editorial boards of newspapers for its handling of the case.

That prompted the MSU Board of Trustees to actually ask the Attorney General to investigate the school. They made that move shortly before then-president Lou Anna Simon resigned.

6 News has a crew at the Hannah Building and we’ll update this story as soon as we know more.