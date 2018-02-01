“Tinkerbell” Pet Of The Day February 1

Meet “Tinkerbell”, our Pet Of The Day today. Tinkerbell is a sweet 8-year-old American Staffordshire mix. She’s looking for a quiet adult home because she’s a little shy. Tinkerbell needs some time to get acquainted and come out of her shell. She is a smart girl and knows her basic commands. Tinkerbell loves people and is hoping to go home with someone who will teach her and help her be a great companion. Tinkerbell has been neutered, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Tinkerbell by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

