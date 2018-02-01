Shannon Smith, Nassar’s attorney, questions claims of survivors

OKEMOS, MI (WLNS) – One of Larry Nassar’s defense attorneys is making headlines of her own today as she calls into question some of the survivors’ testimony.

Shannon Smith spoke to 6 News, making what many feel, are alarming comments about Larry Nassar’s guilt in every case.

More than 150 women have now come forward, one after another, many making very personal and public statements about the abuse they suffered at the hands of Nassar.

Smith was in the courtroom in Ingham County and heard much of it firsthand.

She tells 6 News despite Nassar’s guilty plea; she’s not convinced every woman is actually a victim.

“I would have a very hard time believing that if he was so good he could get away with 250,” Smith said. “And with so many parents watching and things like that and some of the facts of the case that have led people to believe they were victimized such as no gloves and no chaperone in the room.”

Smith went on to say: “It’s very clear from listening to some of the victim impact statements, that there are patients who were treated by Nassar that never felt they had been victimized and that because of the attention to the medical treatment by some of the women, that they, too believe they we’re victimized, and it’s almost victimizing them worse to undo a history of believing they were.”

Smith said while many question Nassar’s medical technique, she has a hard time believing everything he did was criminal.

“Some of the women feel bad that they went back 600 times, or 30 times, or 20 times, but the reason they went back is because what he was doing was working,” she said.

In fact, Smith is so convinced that Nassar has done some good, she even said this:

“If my back was hurting, and I was in the athlete wanting to perform and I went in for the procedure, or one of my daughters did, there’s no doubt it worked for a lot of people,” she said. “And so would I subject myself to that? I think I actually would, if it could help me walk.”

Smith does say she doesn’t lose any sleep over Nassar’s guilty pleas, adding that she does believe he is guilty in some cases, just not all of them.

6 News reached out to some of the survivors to get their reactions to Smith’s statements.

Those we spoke to were outraged by what Smith said.

Christine Harrison called the statements “disrespectful” and suggested that perhaps Smith doesn’t believe the survivors because they were not believed when they first spoke out years ago.

Another survivor, Jessica Smith, said the comments were “inappropriate” and suggests that the interruption was a “stunt to get attention.”

Larissa Boyce said she doesn’t believe the attorney has really listened to “any of the statements made by survivors in eight days of courtroom proceedings.”

Larry Nassar himself released a statement through his other attorney, Matt Newburg.

“During a visit today with one of my lawyers, I was informed of multiple news articles that attributed quotes to Shannon Smith about her personal feelings regarding my cases. I was not aware that these statements were going to be made nor did I authorize them, he said. “As I have repeatedly said under oath, the plea agreements are accurate and I have, through my lawyers, asked that the court follow them. I have heard each and every impact statement made by the victims in my cases. Their words have been meaningful, they have pierced my soul and I will carry their words with me for the rest of my life. I am sorry about this distraction at a time when the attention should be on the statements of these victims.”