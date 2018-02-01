Nassar victim accepts Meridian Township’s apology

A victim of sports doctor Larry Nassar has accepted a public apology from a police department in Meridian Township, nearly 14 years after officers took a complaint from her but didn’t seek criminal charges.

Brianne Randall-Gay says the remorse by Meridian Township police eases her pain but doesn’t erase it.

Township officials held a news conference Thursday. Randall-Gay participated by video from Washington state.

In 2004, Randall-Gay was 17 years old when she visited Nassar for a back problem. She told police that he molested her with his hands. The case was closed after Nassar told police that he had performed a legitimate procedure.

The township says an outside expert should have been consulted. Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years after pleading guilty to assaulting others.