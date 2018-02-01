MSU town hall draws in hundred of people, turns heated

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal, survivors and Michigan State University students have demanded MSU be held accountable and more transparent.

One of their demands was a town hall with the MSU board of trustees so their voices could be heard and on Thursday night, one trustee granted their request.

The response to the town hall was over whelming as security struggled to fit hundreds of people into a room inside the Kellogg Center at one point turning people away.

But in the end, they opened up an adjoining room to accommodate the huge number of people who wanted to make their voices heard.

Media wasn’t allowed to bring in cameras to the town hall but 6 News was able to get reaction.

The hallways of the Kellogg Center were jam-packed with people on Thursday night for a town hall many feel was long overdue and Michigan State University board of trustee, Brian Mosallam, the only MSU trustee who made an appearance listened closely as hundreds of people passed the mic to express their frustration with the university.

“My voice was heard by the nation and by a judge and by Larry Nassar, but I still feel like it hasn’t been heard by the board of trustees,” said Kat Ebert; a survivor of Larry Nassar.

Many expressed their anger toward the trustees and their vote to appoint former Michigan governor John Engler as the university’s interim president.

But a majority of those who spoke up demanded change and they say MSU needs a clean slate in order to move forward and build trust again.

“We’re all so upset…faculty, students, anybody involved with this campus…donors, alumni. Nobody was asked for any input as far as what the transition was going to be and it needs to be the exact right person to help our healing,” said L.A. Dickerson; an MSU Professor.

MSU trustee Brian Mosallam says he understands people are angry and his goal on Thursday night is to take in the concerns of the community and begin a conversation.

“I think we’ve come across as tone deaf, sterile, head in the sand and that’s why I felt it was important to show up to this and to show the community that I care and that I’m here to listen to them and that we’re going to formulate a plan and move forward,” Mosallam stated.

Again, media weren’t allow to bring in cameras to the town hall but according to 6 News Reporter Alysia Burgio, the town hall was a unified front where students, faculty and community members alike called for the entire board of trustees to step down.