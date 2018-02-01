Lansing man arrested, faces child porn charges

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A Lansing man has been arrested and charged with a variety of crimes related to child pornography.

Corey Hernandez, 22, was arrested Thursday at the Ingham County Jail.

Hernandez has been charged with two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes and three counts of child sexually abusive material possession.

The investigation by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Ingham County Probation Department stemmed from a probation check of Hernandez’s personal electronic devices.

During the check, multiple internet capable devices were seized.

If convicted, Hernandez faces up to seven years in prison for each count of using a computer to commit a crime, four years for accosting a child for immoral purposes and four years for each count of child sexually abusive material possession.

Hernandez was arraigned and issued a $30,000 cash bond.

There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website.