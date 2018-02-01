Google bringing its “Grow with Google” Tour to Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Google is bringing its Grow with Google tour to Lansing next month.

The two-day event is part of a nationwide tour that is geared towards helping job seekers, small business owners, students, teachers, and entrepreneurs improve their digital skills.

It will be held at Lansing Community College’s downtown campus on March 9 and 10.

The free event will take place inside Lansing Community College’s Gannon Building from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 9, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 10.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on workshops with Google staff on topics such as online skills for small businesses, job search strategies, online safety and search engine optimization.

The second day’s free activities will be specifically designed for educators.

There will be over 14 workshops, one-on-one coaching sessions and interactive demonstrations.

People can drop in for a few sessions or stay all day.

“I am excited to welcome Google to Lansing and thank them for providing this valuable opportunity to Lansing’s small business owners, teachers, job seekers, and anyone else interesting in learning new

skills,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

To learn more about the event and register, just click here.