Ex-trooper waives key hearing in Detroit teen’s death

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2017 file photo, former Michigan State Trooper Mark Bessner, center, arrives at his arraignment in 36th District Court in Detroit. Bessner is charged with murder in the death of Damon Grimes after he fired a Taser at the teenager who crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died. State police wanted to suspend Bessner for 10 days for firing his Taser twice at a handcuffed man who was running away in 2016, according to records obtained by the Associated Press. He was also questioned in a separate 2014 taser incident. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP File)

DETROIT (AP) – A former Michigan state trooper charged with murder in the death of a Detroit teen has waived a key hearing, moving his case to trial.

Mark Bessner fired his Taser at Damon Grimes while the 15-year-old was riding an all-terrain vehicle on a city street last August. The boy crashed and died.

Bessner waived a hearing Thursday that would have determined whether there was enough evidence to send the case to trial. He’s charged with second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say there was no reason for Bessner to fire his Taser, especially from a moving patrol car. Bessner’s lawyer says he had to make a “split-second decision.” Bessner quit the state police after Grimes’ death.