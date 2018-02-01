THIS MORNING: Heavy damage at Lansing house fire

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Fire crews battled a house fire on the 4600 block of Ora Street in Lansing just after 4:00 a.m. today.

6 News photographer Dan Ray was on scene and he tells us when he arrived he could see smoke coming from the roof.

He says it appears the fire could have started in the basement and it appears one wall of the house is heavily damaged.

Several crews were on scene including Lansing Police.

There are no reports of injuries and it’s not known yet how the fire began.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.