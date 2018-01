LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Police in Lansing need your help looking for a man they say robbed a Subway restaurant.

It happened at around 8:15 Tuesday night at the restaurant on East Saginaw Street just west of US-127.

Police tell us the man entered the store, showed a handgun and got away with cash.

This is the third Subway robbery in the last few weeks.

Police aren’t sure if the robberies are connected.