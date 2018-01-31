Skubick: Former Governor John Engler takes reins (temporarily) at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The MSU Board of Trustees has unanimously picked Republican former Michigan Governor John Engler to run the university until a permanent president is found.

But not everybody on the campus was pleased.

One thing you’ve learned over the years is that there is no middle ground when it comes to John Engler.

Either you like him and the MSU board clearly does.

“All those in favor say aye. All those opposed nay. The motion carries”

Or you don’t like him or his policies.

“The damage that can be caused by appointing a politician on an already polarized campus is catastrophic,” argued student Ashley Fuente. “Engler has passed legislation in the past that are in direct conflict with our core values of inclusion.”

To voice their dissent one student took up temporary residency in the middle of the board room table.

While Dan Martel, the head of the campus Democratic Club, complained about being left out of the selection process he described Mr. Engler this way.

“What we got were staged backroom deals that resulted in the political appointment of a straight, white wealthy man who is just conservative enough to keep our elected officials down Michigan Avenue pacified for a little while longer.”

One faculty representative argued Mr. Engler has no academic credentials and she also complained about being left out.

Against that backdrop the governor pledged to fix the broken culture on campus but afterwards he concedes no amount of rhetoric is going to appease his opponents.

“There is no confidence in anybody or anyone or any institution at the moment,” said Engler. “People have been shattered by this and lives have been changed. This is not something where words suffice nor do rhetorical statements or manifestos or anything else.”

Having said that he promised to get the job done.

“Look, I know it’s hard but I love this university.”

His hard job starts Monday.