Reactions continue to Engler leading MSU, major corporate sponsor backs away

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WLNS) – Michigan State University is turning to a hard-nosed former governor and alumnus to right the ship following scathing criticism over former doctor Larry Nassar’s ability to molest young female athletes for decades under the guise of medical treatment.

John Engler led the state for a dozen years. After leaving office because of term limits, the 69-year-old directed business groups in Washington, D.C.

A high-ranking university official involved in the deliberations says the board of trustees will name Engler the school’s interim president at a public meeting Wednesday, a week after Lou Ann Simon’s resignation.

The pending selection is welcomed by allies who say Engler is tenacious, not afraid to ruffle feathers and can steer his beloved Spartans through the tumult. Critics say Engler is not known as a “uniter.”

One of the first Larry Nassar victims to come forward, Rachael Denhollander, says she’s disappointed by Engler’s apparent appointment, calling him an MSU insider.

But she is hopeful he will lead the university in a new direction.

If Engler is appointed a group of MSU faculty members says they will push for a vote of “no confidence” targeting the Board of Trustees.

That’s according to our media partners at MLive who reported five faculty members of the university’s steering committee issued a letter yesterday.

The faculty members say the Board of Trustees has made a “rushed” decision “ignoring major stakeholders” of the MSU community.

As the Larry Nassar scandal continues one of MSU’s corporate sponsors has chosen not to have their logo behind Tom Izzo and Mark Dantonio during news conferences.

An Auto-Owners Insurance spokesperson says the company believes it’s not appropriate at this time to have their brand on media backdrops as the coaches discuss the recent serious topics.

Last Friday both Izzo and Dantonio spoke to reporters while standing in front of a green backdrop adorned with just “Michigan State” with no advertisements.

