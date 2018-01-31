MISSING MAN: Have you seen this man?

(WLNS) – The Jackson Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Advisory for a man missing since January 20.

Paul Charles Porter was last seen at his residence on the 900 block of N. Blackstone St on January 20.

Police say the man suffers from mental health issues and requires medication and treatment.

Porter does not own a vehicle and authorities do not have a last known clothing description.

DESCRIPTION:

Height: 6’02”

Weight: 190 lbs

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Race: Black

Clothing: Unknown

Identifying Marks: None

Vehicle: None

If you have information about Porter’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Jackson Police Department 517-788-4100.