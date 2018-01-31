Meridian Twp. releases 2004 police report against Nassar claiming sexual assault

Meridian Twp. Mich. (WLNS) – In 2004, Brianne Randall told Meridian Township police that Larry Nassar massaged her breasts and touched her vagina during a medical appointment.

Hoping the former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor would treat her scoliosis; the 17-year-old told Det. Andrew McCready that she instead, felt “scared” and “uncomfortable.”

According to the police report, released by Meridian Township Police Wednesday, before that appointment, Randall saw Nassar for the first time at the Michigan Athletic Club building.

She said Nassar appeared to be routine testing for things such as strength and flexibility. He then referred her to physical therapy.

At the end of the appointment, Randall told Det. McCready that Nassar asked her for a hug. Something she felt was “odd.”

The next time she saw Nassar,he asked her to change into shorts with velcro on the sides.

While rubbing her neck, Randall told police that Nassar reached under her gown, and placed his hand on her bare breasts.

When the appointment was over, Nassar told Randall he wanted to see her once a week, for about an hour per visit. He then made several appointments for her.

Since Randall was the only one in the room with Nassar during the appointment, she told her mother about what happened. They went to the Meridian Twp. Police Dept. to report it.

Randall then went to Sparrow Hospital, where she was tested for rape.

When Randall’s mother talked with police, she expressed concern with the way Nassar explained the procedure to her daughter, adding that she was “troubled” by the fact that Nassar did not wear latex gloves while performing the procedure.

According to the report, Det. McCready and Detective Bart Crane interviewed Nassar.

Nassar said he had “indeed” touched Randall, in the “perineum,” applying pressure with his fingers as he did so.

The report goes on to say: “Dr. Nassar explained that the sacrotuberous ligament goes through the pelvic region and in order to relieve lower back pain as well as upper leg pain,” which is what Randall, said she was experiencing due to her scoliosis.

Nassar also told the detectives that his technique had been published in medical journals and training tapes. He also gave police a PowerPoint presentation to show in detail what the technique is.

That was enough for police to close the case and not send the report to the prosecutor’s office.

“I explained to mother that I would not be able to affect whether or not the doctor wore gloves or if he has another person present during the procedure, however, I would pass her concerns along to Dr. Nassar,” Det. McCready wrote.

Nassar then went on to continue abusing dozens of women and girls during medical appointments, which some went into detail about, during his sentencing hearing in Ingham County.

It was until 2016, when the IndyStar published a report, that Nassar was eventually arrested and charged with the assaults.

“We missed it. We’re not going to hide it. We were deceived,” Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh said.

While Walsh was not the township manager in 2004, he, along with Police Chief David Hall, plan to issue a public statement and apology on the handling of the investigation on Thursday during a news conference.

They also plan to answer questions and announce three initiatives regarding criminal sexual conduct investigations within the department.

During Nassar’s sentencing hearing in Ingham County, Randall appeared in court to read her statement, a few days after the Attorney General’s office read it on her behalf.

Meridian Township paid for Randall to travel here from Seattle.

“We wanted her to be able to share her pain with other survivors in front of Nassar,” Meridian Twp. Manager Frank Walsh said. “We share her pain.”

“I reported you to police immediately and had a rape kit done,” she said. “The police questioned you and you had the audacity to tell them I had misunderstood this treatment because I was not comfortable with my body.”

According to her statement, after Randall reported the abuse, the Meridian Township Police contacted her family and asked them to come in for a meeting with Nassar

At this meeting, Nassar told her parents it was simply a misunderstanding.

Randall said there was no investigation.

“Sadly, they took your word instead of mine,” she said to Nassar.

And had the police listened, she said the abuse could have been stopped several years ago.

“Mr. Nassar’s abuse went on for too long, because nobody was listening to us,” Randall said.

Randall had a message for the world.

“Today I ask all parents, police, institutions including MSU and USAG and other authority figures to please listen to children when they report abuse and take action,” Randall said.