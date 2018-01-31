Haslett man to appear on next “Survivor”

A 26-year-old man from Haslett is trying to outwit, outplay, and outlast 19 other people to become the next Survivor.

CBS announced the newest contestants from the show, and Bradley Kleihege is one of them.

While his biography says the law school student is currently living in Los Angeles (since he’s going to law school at UCLA), it says his hometown is Haslett.

Given three words to described himself, he told the network he was “ambitious, impatient, and astute.”

He also says he can survive Survivor because he likes to lead people and take initiative.

“Plus, I like to roast people and what doesn’t build tribe morale more on Survivor than a few laughs from roasting the other tribe?” he said. “I can also cook a mean batch of rice.”

Kleihege will be in the Naviti tribe when Survivor: Ghost Island airs on February 28th. It’s the 36th edition of the show.

He’ll be joined by another Michigan native. Jenna Bowman, a 23-year-old account executive from Detroit will also be on the show.