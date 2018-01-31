GOP gubernatorial rivals square off in Jackson town hall

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan will elect a new governor this year so in the battle to get there, GOP rivals squared off against each other in Jackson Wednesday night promoting their agendas to voters.

The primaries are still several months away but that didn’t stop Jackson residents from filing into a local town hall meeting to meet Michigan’s republican candidates for governor.

Voters did not hold back questions for these candidates; in fact all candidates were put on the spot about our states infrastructure, marijuana regulation and even the scandal at Michigan State University.

Four GOP candidates running for Michigan governor were center stage in Jackson Wednesday night hitting on a wide range of topics.

“It’s about preparing for the future and the real world,” said Lt. Governor Brian Calley.

“The approach that I’ve been adamant on since day one is to find ways to reduce the cost to maintaining our roads,” Senator Patrick Colbeck stated.

“The amount of students in the classroom, we’ve got to lower it,” said Candidate Earl Lackie.

“We are a growing state and we are actually moving forward,” Candidate Evan Space stated.

“Well, we always talk about being an informed electorate and you can read about these candidates but until you hear them on their feet talking extemporaneously giving a real answer, you get a real glimpse at who the people are and what they’re really believing so this was great,” said Kevin Lavery who attended Wednesday night’s forum.

For many listening in to the candidates responses, learning how each candidate would move the state forward was key but not everyone in the audience felt that goal was accomplished.

“There was too much time I thought spent on…oh everything…the education and the roads and the bridges, they beat it to death…there’s a lot bigger problems,” Kay Donahee stated; Who attended the forum.

For Donahee, she says Michigan needs a governor who will be assertive and straight forward and that’s why she says attending forums like this is critical.

“You’ve got to be involved in the Democratic Party and the Republican…see who says this over here and then how they counter it,” Donahee stated.

No shows for Wednesday night’s forum were Attorney General Bill Schuette and Jim Hines.

We’ll continue to follow the governor’s race and be sure to keep you posted on the very latest developments.