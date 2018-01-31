Crime Stoppers: 2 requests of information, 1 attempt to identify

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help identify a subject.

They are pictured counter-clockwise from upper left:

Request for Information:

NO PHOTO AVAILABLE During the late evening hours of January 18th, a felonious assault occurred on the 800 block of Legrand Drive leaving the victim severely injured. Two subjects are believed to be involved and blunt objects were used in the assault. Police are trying to identify the subjects involved. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Request for Information:

The Michigan State Police are looking for anyone that may have witnessed a Felonious Assault on January 28th. The incident occurred mid-day on West Miller Road. Police are seeking information related to the assault. If you have any information

regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Attempt to Identify:

During the early morning hours of January 21, a felonious assault occurred on the 400 block of East Michigan Avenue. Police are trying to identify a subject that may be related to the assault. If you have any information regarding this incident or the individual pictured, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

If you have any information regarding any of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.