Annual Lansing homeless count set for tonight

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The city of Lansing will be on the look out for those who don’t have a home.

Volunteers in the Lansing community will conduct a federally required annual census of homeless people in Ingham County.

The volunteers will count how many sheltered and unsheltered homeless people are in the area.

Those findings will be submitted to Congress to determine how much federal funding the community will get to help the homeless population.

Volunteers will get people to warming centers, and for those who don’t want to come inside, volunteers will hand out donated survival materials.

Crews begin counting at 11:00 p.m. tonight and it usually about four hours.