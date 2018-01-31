6 Sports Team of the Week: Bath Fighting Bees basketball

(WLNS) – Another Friday, another game for the Bath Fighting Bees that came down to the final seconds, Bath stung CMAC foe Pewamo-Westphalia with a 36-34 win, the team’s fourth in a row after a 1-5 start.

“We got some things figured out now it’s like I told them when we were 0-3, you just gotta kinda dig yourself out of the hole and it is a little bit at a time so we can’t be complacent we gotta keep going.” said Bees coach Gabe Sowa.

A team that features 7 seniors, the Bees grabbed their shovels to dig themselves out of an early season hole, and are now in contention for a CMAC league title as they enter the final stretch of the regular season.

“It gives us confidence to know we can win and you know at the beginning of the season we just had no confidence so we knew if we just got like one win we could turn everything else around and that is what we’ve done.” said Harry Gilstrap, one of the seven seniors on Bath’s roster.

As the Bees enter February, the team says the key is to keep that poor start a distant memory, and make sure that their practices are perfect.

“Things switched after we started 1-5 we did some drills we didn’t at the beginning of practice that weren’t that hard but now we are sweating and huffing and puffing ten minutes everything is more intense.” said Gilstrap on the intensity of the Bees’ practices.

“We’re looking to keep improving every day it’s like I told them though, we can’t stop with, forget what we did these last four games and go back to what we did those first six games.” added Sowa.

Congratulations to the Bath Bees, our 6 Sports Team of the Week.