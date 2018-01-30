More than 26M fish stocked in Michigan waters during 2017

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it placed nine separate fish species into state waters during fall stocking operations.

More than 834,000 fish were stocked at 76 locations.

DNR fish production manager Ed Eisch says when combined with spring and summer results, the 2017 stocking total exceeded 26 million fish.

Michigan has six state and three cooperative hatcheries. They produce the species, strain and size that fisheries managers need. The fish must be delivered at the right place and time for stocking to succeed.

Most fish in Michigan are stocked in the spring.

Species stocked in 2017 included brook trout, brown trout, coho salmon, lake trout, Eagle Lake and steelhead strain rainbow trout, lake sturgeon, walleye and muskellunge.

To learn more about Michigan hatcheries, visit http://www.michigan.gov/hatcheries .