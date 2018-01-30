Michigan State rowing team meets with board about Nassar

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State’s rowing team has met with members of the school’s board of trustees about concerns involving Larry Nassar .

The team posted a message Monday on Twitter saying, “We feel we have begun a dialogue for a change, but much work remains.”

Nassar, a former Michigan State doctor, was sentenced last week to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young women and girls. He was the rowing team’s doctor from 1998 to 2016.

Congress passed legislation Monday requiring governing bodies for amateur athletics to report abuse claims to law enforcement.

State Attorney General Bill Schuette has asked the school for emails and text messages relating to Nassar from 20 current and former school officials.

The school has been criticized for its handling of the crisis on campus.