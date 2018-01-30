Meridian Township Police: Do you know this man?

The male pictured above is a person of interest in an assault that occurred in Meridian Township.
He speaks fluent Mandarin Chinese.
If you know who this person is please contact Ofc. Erin Linn at (517) 853-4800, by email at linn@meridian.mi.us.
The male pictured above is a person of interest in an assault that occurred in Meridian Township.
He speaks fluent Mandarin Chinese.
If you know who this person is please contact Ofc. Erin Linn at (517) 853-4800, by email at linn@meridian.mi.us.
Advertisement