Local reaction to President Trump’s State of the Union address

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Here’s what some of your lawmakers had to say Tuesday night following the President’s first State of the Union address.

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan, released a statement, it reads in part:

“At a time when America is deeply divided, it is more important than ever that Members of Congress from both parties come together to tackle the big challenges facing our nation. I hope President Trump will make good on his commitment tonight to work with both Democrats and Republicans to pass bipartisan legislation that will rebuild our crumbling infrastructure and support hard-working American families….Although President Trump campaigned on a promise to improve infrastructure, I’m concerned that his barebones infrastructure proposal lacks meaningful federal investments and instead forces cash-strapped state and local governments to make up for the lack of strong federal support or shifts the burden to American people through tolls and fees.”

Here’s the statement from U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan:

“Tonight, I was honored to be joined by Michigan Medal of Honor recipient and Vietnam veteran Jim McCloughan at the State of the Union Address. His participation is a reminder to all of us that we cannot take our values as a country or the people who keep us safe for granted. I remain committed to working with Republicans, Democrats, and the White House to get things done for Michigan families.”

Republicans generally praised the President’s first address. Here’s what Congressman John Moolenaar, R-MI 4th District, had to say about it Tuesday night.

“I thought it was an outstanding speech, very uplifting, he struck a bipartisan tone and invited all of us and congress to work together for the American people,” Moolenaar said.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley also had good things to say about President Trump’s address. Here’s his statement:

“President Trump focused on the past year of working to build a safe, strong and successful America in his speech tonight. We should be proud of the fact that Michigan is at the heart of America’s resurgence, and, as the President said, the Motor City’s engines are revving again. I also appreciated how the President stressed the importance of an all-hands-on-deck approach to the opioid crisis which has become a national emergency, as it is now claiming more lives than car accidents. I look forward to working with President Trump to continue to help Michigan and our country achieve success in the coming years.”

6 News will continue to update this story as we receive more reaction from your local lawmakers.