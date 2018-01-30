Local first responders, officials get active shooter training

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Yelling and blowhorns might not be what you expect to hear when there’s an active shooter in a building.

But according to Antonio Castillo, a trainer with the ALICE Training Institute for active shooter response, making those noises can help save a life.

“Even noise and distraction and movement can even increase chances of survival,” Castillo said. “But just sitting there like a sitting duck is not a recipe for success.”

It’s a lesson that more than 100 Capital-area firefighters, police and school officials learned during a mock training Tuesday.

6 News was there as the trainees were separated into groups, and separated into different rooms for the simulation.

The groups started in lockdown mode, but then ALICE trainers walked them through how to either get out or fight back.

According to Castillo, learning to move past the lockdown, is becoming increasingly important.

“We have seen where that traditional lockdown is not enough,” Castillo said. “In fact we’ve seen in some of these instances where that traditional lockdown has contributed to the high number of casualties with it, so this is about giving people options.”

Lansing and East Lansing Fire Cheif Randall Talifarro says that options are exactly what he wanted to teach his men during Tuesday’s training.

“Previous training taught our fire fighters to stay back, to wait until the situation was contained and controlled, when in fact it’s very difficult to contain and control the situation without knowing all the facts,” Talifarro said. “So we’re trying to get in, move quickly, get people out quickly, get them to help quickly, so that increases their chances of survival.”

The ALICE method has been taught to thousands of police departments, fire departments, schools, health care facilities and businesses across the country.