Increased police presence at Holt Jr. High School today

Some concerns at Holt Jr. High School are raising eye brows after reports of a threat that was made to a student on social media.

Holt Public School’s Superintendent, David Hornak said this morning:

Greetings, I am writing to share that in coordination with the police, we actively investigated the reported social media concern as soon as we became aware of it. Since we are dealing with minors, we are not able to share the results of our investigation with you, but I can share that this concern has been mitigated. With that, I plan to join the increased police presence at the Holt Junior High tomorrow.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating potential threats made on social media and are working with Holt School officials today on the matter.

Police say there will be an increased police presence at the school today but want the public to know there are no concerns that would warrant advising students not to go to school.