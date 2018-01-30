Former Governor John Engler likely pick as interim MSU president

Well placed sources tell 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick that the MSU Board of Trustees will likely name former Michigan Governor John Engler as the interim president of Michigan State University.

The board has a meeting scheduled for Wednesday morning.

MSU is searching for a new leader after Lou Anna Simon stepped down Wednesday night as president of the school. She had served for 13 years.

She came under fire for, and eventually stepped down because of the school’s handling of the sexual assault scandal involving Larry Nassar.

The MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor was sentenced Wednesday to between 40 and 175 years in prison for assaulting patients under the guise of treatment. While he only pleaded guilty to abusing a handful of women and girls in Ingham and Eaton counties, more than 150 women spoke at Nassar’s Ingham County sentencing to tell the court he assaulted them. Most of them are part of a civil suit that involves Nassar, MSU, and USA Gymnastics. Several victims say they reported Nassar’s abuse to various people at Michigan State, but that those people failed to act on those warnings, which allowed Nassar to continue his abuse.

Simon resigned that same night.

The Board of Trustees accepted Simon’s resignation and appointed Vice President Bill Beekman as acting president on Friday while they looked for an interim president.

Engler, the former governor of Michigan, served three terms from 1991-2002. Before that, he spent two decades in the Michigan House and the Michigan Senate, where he also served as Senate Majority Leader.

He is a graduate of MSU. He also has a law degree from the Cooley Law School in Lansing.

Engler, a Republican, went on to serve as president of the National Association of Manufacturers and the president of the Business Roundtable.

Late last year, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos appointed Engler to the National Assessment Governing Board.

The board had also considered Engler’s predecessor as governor, MSU alum John Blanchard, for the role. Skubick reports that Blanchard may still play a role at the university, though not as interim president.

