TSA Pre-check enrollment returns to Capital Region International Airport

If you’re a frequent flyer, you’re probably familiar with long lines and the hassle of getting through security.

The Capital Region International Airport has a solution to save you time.

Airport officials are going to open a temporary pop-up office this week for passengers who would like to enroll in it’s TSA pre-check program.

The program introduced at CRIA in April 2015, allows fliers to experience a more efficient airport screening process by not having to remove their shoes, light jackets and belts, as well as leaving laptops and compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Passengers who are considered low risk qualify for the program.

Airport officials say it cuts the wait time down to only about 5-minutes.

To enroll in the program, participants can schedule an appointment time this week by going online to http://www.indentogo.com/precheck.

The TSA will accept walk-ins, but those applicants will have to wait for an available opening, so pre-enrollment is encouraged.

Participants will need to bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status.

A U.S. passport fulfills all ID requirements. Participants will finish the process on-site at the airport by providing their fingerprints for a background check.

The application fee is $85 and is payable by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check.

Enrollment for the pre-check program begins Jan. 29-Feb. 2 from 8am-noon and 1pm-5pm.