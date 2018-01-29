Skubick: Judge Aquilina eyes State Supreme Court

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina is telling 6 News Capitol correspondent Tim Skubick this morning that she is interested in exploring a possible bid for a seat on the State Supreme Court.

The judge gained national attention as she presided over seven days of compelling testimony from 150 victims who were sexually abused by former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Judge Aquilina will meet with Democratic party officials tomorrow and tells Tim Skubick she has not made a final decision.

The judge also reports she is “absolutely” sure that someone will file a complaint with the State Bar Attorney Grievance panel over some of the remarks she made from the bench during the sentencing hearing.

