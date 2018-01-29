Research: Road salt making Michigan waterways saltier

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – With fresh snow falling across mid-Michigan, road crews are out in full force working to keep the roads safe.

But their biggest weapon may be putting the environment in danger.

When the snow flies and road crews get to work, some are worried that salt is doing more than just clearing the roads.

“It’s been a concern for the 20 some years I’ve been in the business, so it is something we watch closely,” said Todd Knepper, Director of Public Works for the city of Jackson.

Recent reports indicate that decades of salting roads is taking its toll on Michigan’s rivers and lakes.

Studies show fresh water systems across North America are getting saltier, and run-off from road salting is to blame.

Experts believe the high salt levels are posing a serious hazard to the environment.

While road crews nationwide are experimenting with different materials to clear roads, Knepper says salt continues to be their most powerful tool.

“Especially here in Michigan, it’s readily accessible, it’s relatively cheap, and it works profoundly well on de-icing the roadways,” Knepper said.

To battle this salty problem, the city of Jackson says workers monitor the amount of salt that hits the streets.

“All of our salt-spreaders are calibrated to run with the speed of the truck, we can monitor how much is being put out,” Knepper said.

Crews salt major roads but pull back in neighborhoods.

“We’ll spot intersections, stop signs, hills, and then let traffic carry salt instead of us spreading it unnecessarily,” Knepper said.

Knepper says salt is sticking around for the foreseeable future, but they continue to look for alternatives.

“We’re kind of looking for that next new thing. So we keep our eyes open,” Knepper said.