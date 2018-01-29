“Opal” Pet Of The Day January 29

Meet “Opal”, our Pet Of The Day today. Opal is black and white female cat who has a cute little half mustache. Opal was an unowned, neighborhood cat who had at least three litters of kittens before a rescue group worked to get her off the streets and into a safe location. She is a big girl, weighing over 11 pounds, and can carry on quite a conversation when prompted. Opal has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is now looking for a forever home. You can visit Opal at the Eaton County Humane Society, 129 N. Main Street in Olivet, or by calling Companion Cats’ adoption coordinator at 269-968-1540 for an appointment.

