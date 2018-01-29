Nassar to be sentenced in Eaton County on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Larry Nassar is set to appear in front of Eaton County Circuit Court Judge Janice Cunningham on Wednesday for his sentencing hearing on the three counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct he pleaded guilty to last year.

The hearing Wednesday, will come exactly one week after the former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in Ingham County on seven first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

The 54-year-old is currently behind bars in Ingham County, but before he even begins serving his prison sentence in the state cases against him, he’ll have to finish his 60-year sentence in federal prison for admitting to possessing child pornography.

The charges in Eaton County are related to the patients Nassar treated at Twistars Gymnastics Club in Dimondale. He faces a minimum of 25 years behind bars.

During his seven day sentencing hearing in Ingham County, 156 victims of the once renowned gymnastics doctor, gave impact statements.

Many of them, describing both the sexual and emotional abuse they’ve suffered at the hands of the former doctor.

Details including how many women are expected to speak, or how long the sentencing hearing is expected to last in Eaton County, are not yet known.

Several of the gymnasts who trained at Twistars said they became to know Nassar because the club’s owner, John Geddert, required all female gymnasts to see him for treatment.

“It would have to be Larry’s word and that’s it,” gymnast Lindsey Lemke said. “It’s like no other doctor knew what he was doing.”

Lemke’s mother, Christy, said the same wasn’t true for all male gymnasts at the gymnastics club.

“None of the boys were required to see Larry,” she said. “They weren’t required to see Larry, just the girls. Why would the boys not have to see Larry? He had a team of boys.”

Both Christy and Lindsey say, while it was an option for the male gymnasts, it was not a requirement like the girls.

That statement is one of the many reasons why more than 140 women and girls are suing Twistars, its owner John Geddert, MSU and USA Gymnastics in a civil lawsuit. It alleges that these institutions failed to protect them from Nassar’s sexual abuse.

Bailey Lorencen took aim at Geddert in open court last week. She said Geddert is “negligent” for allowing the abuse by Nassar to happen for so long at the gym.

“You don’t deserve to have your gym still,” Lorencen said.

Bayle Pickel, who also addressed the court last week, said Geddert even banned Nassar from coming into Twistars at one time.

“Shame on John for still allowing us to see you,” She said to Nassar.

The relationship between Geddert and Nassar has been described by many victims as the “dynamic duo.”

USA Gymnastics recently suspended Geddert for violating the organizations “Safe Sport Policy.” Twistars remains open for gymnasts to train at.

Geddert announced his retirement a day later, denying the allegations made by USAG.

6 News learned a few day later. that members of the Twistars Gymnastics community were being asked to send letters of support for Geddert to USAG.

Because Twistars is a popular gymnastics club in the local area, 6 News wanted to find out more about the allegations surrounding Geddert. Read more about that here.

6 News will be in the courtroom on Wednesday. We plan to live stream the hearing.